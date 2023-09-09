‘Kaloji, a source of inspiration for poets and thinkers alike’

West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar paid tribute to legendary poet and social activist Kaloji Narayana Rao emphasising his tireless efforts for social equality and the rights of the marginalised

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Poet Jayaraj receiving Kaloji award in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Hanamkonda: West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar paid tribute to legendary poet and social activist Kaloji Narayana Rao emphasising his tireless efforts for social equality and the rights of the marginalised. Bhaskar hailed Kaloji as a source of inspiration for poets and thinkers alike.

The commemoration of Kaloji Narayana Rao Jayanthi was held in Hanamkonda on Saturday. Among the highlights of the event, Vinay Bhaskar, Collector Sikta Patnaik, poets, and others gathered to adorn Kaloji’s statue at the Nakkalagutta centre in the city with garlands.

During his address, Vinay Bhaskar announced that the State government was currently in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art auditorium in honour of Kaloji at Balasamudram. He added that the Kaloji Kalakshetram project would be completed very soon.

In the evening, a ceremony held at Haritha Hotel witnessed poet Jayaraj being presented with the prestigious Kaloji award as part of the birth anniversary celebrations. State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLC Deshapathy Srinivas, and several other dignitaries attended the programme.

