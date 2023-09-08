Kaloji Jayanthi will be a grand affair in Hanamkonda

The district administrative machinery in association with the Kaloji Foundation has made all arrangements for the grand celebrations of ‘Praja Kavi’ Kaloji Narayana Rao’s Jayanthi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar hold a meeting with Collector and others on Kaloji Jayanthi arrangements on Friday.

Since the state government decided to conduct it as a state-level function here, West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar held a meeting with the Collector Sikta Patnaik, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik, Kaloji Foundation members and officials concerned at Haritha Hotel here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, the MLA asked them to organise the celebrations in a grand manner. Award presentation to poet Jayaraj, who was selected for the Kaloji award, will be held along with Kavi Sammelanam, a drama on Kaloji’s life, and a photo exhibition will be held as part of the celebrations. Noted poet and MLC Deshapathi Srinivas, and officials from the Department of Language and Culture will be the guests at the event.

Meanwhile, a play ” My World – My Dreams’ based on Kaloji’s life and works is scheduled to be performed at 6.30 pm at Haritha Hotel here on Saturday. Organisers G Tirupati Yadav said that several noted personalities, academics and others would be guests for this show , and appealed to the people to make it a successful programme.