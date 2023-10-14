Kalyan, Sai, Satvik share lead with others at Brilliant trophy chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Kalyan Sreeram, R Sai Susheela, Satvik P, Sharjeel SK, Sri Samanvith, Velvendhan and Vikhyath Bandi are in lead with 3 points out in as many rounds, while Aaradhya M and Sanjay P are in second spot with 2.5 points in the juniors category of 209th Brilliant trophy chess tournament at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar on Saturday.

In Open category, S Chidvilas Sai, Gade Saranya, Krithik Reddy Nandyala, Satyanarayana Murthy have secured 3 points out of 3 rounds to stay in the lead while Shoiab and Arnavkrishna Sripadam are in second spot with 2.5 points out of 3 rounds.

Results: Round 3: Junior category: 1. Kalyana Sriram (3) bt Gagan T (2), 2. Sai Susheela R (3) bt Rohan Sanathana (2), 3. Aaradhya M (2.5) drew with Sanjay P (2.5), 4. Satvik P (3) bt Aarush M (2), 5. Sharjeel Sk (3) bt Akhil M (2);

Open category: 1. S Chidvilas Sai (3) bt Y Muralimohan (2), 2. Krithik Reddy Nandyala (3) bt Perumallu K (2), 3. Gade Saranya (3) bt Aarush Singhai (2), 4. Satyanarayana Murthy PVV (3) bt Dharma Teja P (2), 5. Shoiab SK (2.5) drew with Arnavkrishna Sripadam (2.5).