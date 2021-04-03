Kamareddy Collector terminates two NREGS staff, suspends MPDO

The termination orders were issued against NREGS TA Sajjadulla and computer operator Jagadeeshwar of Pedda Kodapgal mandal for committing Rs 20,50,882 fraud in road works

Kamareddy: Kamareddy collector Dr Sharath terminated the services of two NREGS workers who were involved in a fraud and swindling Rs 20.5 lakh for the voluntary work done by people to construct roads at Vadlam village of Pedda Kodapgal mandal. He also suspended MPDO holding him responsible for lack of supervision on works.

The termination orders were issued against NREGS Technical Assistant (TA) Sajjadulla and computer operator Jagadeeshwar of Pedda Kodapgal mandal for committing Rs 20,50,882 fraud in road works by preparing fake musters and MB records. He also recommended for criminal action against them. Though the villagers constructed three roads by voluntarily donating funds, the NREGS staff claimed the bills for the same.

Collector also suspended Pedda Kodapgal MPDO G Srinivas for lack of supervision which resulted in misuse of funds.

