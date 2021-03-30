Kamareddy: Leopard enters village, kills calf

On Tuesday early morning, the leopard entered into animal pen belongs to a farmer Margam Surender at Mongaram village outskirts and killed his calf

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Kamareddy: A leopard killed a calf at Mongaram village of Lingampet mandal in Kamareddy district.

On Tuesday early morning, the leopard entered into animal pen belongs to a farmer Margam Surender at Mongaram village outskirts and killed his calf. Surender informed the forest officials, who arrived at the spot and collect the pug marks of the leopard.

Villagers appealed to the forest officials to catch the leopard and protect their lives.

