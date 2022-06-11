Kamareddy: Speaker, TRS Ministers participate in Palle Pragathi programme

Source: Twitter/Errabelli DayakarRao.

Nizamabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy along with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, MLC K Kavitha participated in the Palle Pragathi programme at Desaipet village, Banswada mandal in Kamareddy on Saturday morning.

The Speaker along with the Ministers went around the village and inspected streetlights, sanitation and other amenities. Panchayat Raj Minister complimented the village Sarpanch, secretary and staff for maintaining sanitation in the village. Later, the Speaker along with the Ministers planted saplings.

Addressing at the Gram Sabha meeting, the Panchayatraj Minister reviewed the progress of different works being taken up in the village. He enquired about the arrival of trolleys for garbage collection every day, conversion of waste into compost and the revenue generated through the exercise.

He said due to effective implementation of Palle Pragathi programme, many villages in Telangana had become model villages for others in the country. It was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision that has helped in setting up Rythu Vedikas, drying platforms, Palle Prakruthi vanams, dumpyards, rural sports complexes in villages, the Minister said.

The Central Government was yet to clear Rs.1,450 crore dues payable to Telangana. The State Government on the other hand had cleared all the pending dues to Gram Panchayats, he said.

The State Government was paying Rs.600 per trip to tanker, which waters the saplings, he said and complimented the village Sarpanch and Secretary for earning Rs.1.10 lakh through tractors.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s only agenda is comprehensive development of rural areas. Telangana Government is Rs.230 crore grants a year equivalent to the Central Government’s contribution,” Dayakar Rao said.

