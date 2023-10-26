Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:49 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Finally, after a long wait, ‘Tejas’ is all set to release on the big screens tomorrow, and Kangana Ranaut is leaving no chance to make it grand. Now, keeping up the spirit of patriotism, the actress has visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings from the Lord for the success of the film.

Kangana Ranaut visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi. Moreover, Kangana’s visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film. While expressing her excitement, the actress shared some pictures from the temple and jotted down the caption –

“आओ मेरे राम।

वाह! मैं श्री हरि विष्णु की कृपापात्र हूँ, उनकी भक्त हूँ और आज मुझपे उनकी इतनी कृपा हुई कि मुझे श्री हरि विष्णु अवतार परम पूजनीय, महान धनुर्धारी, तेजस्वी योधा, तपस्वी राजा, मरियादापुरुषोत्तम श्री राम जन्मभूमि के दर्शन करने को मिले।

मेरी फ़िल्म तेजस में रामजन्मभूमि की विशेष भूमिका है, तो ऐसा मन हुआ की राम लल्ला के दर्शन करूँ, धन्य भाग मेरे राम

मेरे राम

मेरे राम …”

Produced by RSVP, ‘Tejas’ stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27.