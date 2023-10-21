Karan Johar, Guneet Monga announce Hindi version of French hit ‘The Intouchables’

By PTI Published Date - 01:49 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai: Karan Johar‘s Dharma Production and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment on Saturday announced their second collaboration, an adaptation of French hit “The Intouchables”.

The Hindi-language film will be directed by Collin D’Cunha, best known for assisting on movies such as “Sanju”, “Secret Superstar” and “Shaandaar”.

The original film, which released in 2011, featured French star Omar Sy and Francois Cluzet. The buddy comedy had spawned remakes in English and Spanish as well as a Telugu-Tamil version that starred Karthi and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The story is about two grown men coming together from starkly different backgrounds to help each other overcome different aspects of their life holding them back.

The Hindi remake of the French movie is the second project between Dharma and Sikhya after “Kill”, an upcoming action thriller which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

“Working on ‘The Intouchables’ is a creative challenge and a thrilling opportunity. We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country,” Johar said in a statement.

Monga said “The Intouchables” is one of the most celebrated films around the world and she is looking forward to present its Hindi version.

“After a high-octane, action packed, ‘Kill’ we are laying our hands at dramedy which signifies the range of the spectrum of our collaboration with Dharma which we are incredibly excited about,” she added.

D’Cunha said it is an “incredible honour” to direct the project.

“The original film left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring this story to life for Indian viewers. Working with Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and the entire team is something I’m greatly excited for and looking forward to,” he said.

The makers are yet to announce the cast and other crew members for the project.