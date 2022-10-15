Karimnagar: 500 BJP, Cong workers join TRS (BRS) in Shankarapatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Karimnagar: About 500 leaders and workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) during a programme held in Shankarapatnam on Saturday.

Leaders and works from different villages of Shankarapatnam mandal of Manakondur constituency joined the ruling party in the presence of Cultural Council chairman and local MLA Rasamayi Balakishan. They said they were impressed by the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also by the local MLA’s developmental works.

A bike rally was taken out from Thadikal to Shankarapatnam with a huge number of TRS workers including the MLA and others participating.