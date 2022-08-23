Karimnagar: AIMIM demands PD Act against BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:45 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Karimnagar: All Indian Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district unit demanded the State government to invoke PD Act against BJP MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, MIM Karimnagar town president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussein demanded the BJP to suspend both BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Raja Singh for provoking the people in the name of religion, caste, race and communities to create disturbances in the State with their controversial statements.

Stating that the BJP leaders were destroying the secular fabric of the country with their statements, he wanted the BJP to prove its sincerity by suspending both the leaders from the party as was done in the case of Nupur Sharma and put them behind the bars forever for disturbing the peace and communal harmony in the state.

Lauding the efforts being done by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to maintain communal harmony in the State, he threatened to besiege the house of Raja Singh in Hyderabad if the government failed to invoke PD Act against the BJP legislator.

Former deputy mayor Md Abbas Sami,MIM general secretary Barkat Ali, joint secretary Syed Moinuddin Quadri Yosuf, corporator Sharfuddin, party leaders Athina, Ali Baba, Azharuddin, Dabeer, Sajid and others were also present.