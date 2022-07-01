Karimnagar: AIMIM wants police to take action against Gorakshaks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Karimnagar: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has appealed the police to take action against self-proclaimed Gorakshaks who would try to take law into their hands in the name of cow protection during the time of Bakrid festival celebration. In this regard, MIM party leaders led by its Karimnagar town president Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein presented a representation to the Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana on Friday. They requested CP to extend police support to celebrate Bakrid.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Mohammed said that protection of law and order was the responsibility of every citizen and community people should celebrate festivals by following laws. Advising the community people to cooperate with police if the latter stopped vehicles while transporting animals to be used for Khurbani (sacrifice) on the occasion of Bakrid, he wanted Muslims to either dial 100 or approach nearby police stations if Gorakshaks (cow protectors) stalled their vehicles.

He requested CP to take action against the people who would take law into their lands in the name of Gorakshaks. They on behalf of Muslim community would extend all kinds of cooperation to police department, he assured. He wanted the Muslims to ensure that cows, calves and deers should not be among Khurbani animals, which would be sacrificed on the occasion of Bakrid. Only healthy animals should be used for Khurbani, he advised.

Former deputy mayor Abbas Sami, MIM general secretary Barkath Ali, assistant secretary Moijuddin Khadri Yusuf, Corporator Firoz Akhil and others were among those who met the police commissioner.