Karimnagar: Alphores students secure top ranks in TS EAMCET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Alphores Chairman V Narender Reddy along with the students who secured ranks in Telangana EAMCET in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Students of Alphores Educational Institutions (EAMCET Academy) secured top ranks in the Telangana EAMCET results announced on Friday.

While 41 students got ranks below 2,000, 100 students secured ranks below 5,000 and 218 students obtained below 10,000 ranks. While Tummala Srivani secured 221st rank, Shivathmika got 230 followed by M Rushidhar (294), M Satvik (409), K Varsha (613), Asad (627), B Nikhila (672) and M Sai Pranay (709).

Ch Raja Vignesh (1032), Ch Sai Shiva Charan (1147), Ch Manisha (1151), D Karthikeya (1176), R Rashmita (1219), Sidra Zareen (1240), Vinod Rao (1252), Asifa Ahmed (1352), Ch Sharvani (1415), KVVS Rashmitha (1421), M Gnanadha (1466), J Vijaysathvik (1505), Ch Nishanth Reddy (1509), D Vishwanath Reddy (1564), K Rashmi Sadhana (1583), A Srija (1585), P Snehitha (1630), B Navadeep (1662), Nabiha (1737), M Asvitha (1761), A Deepini (1769), Sidra Iman (1809), Sai Nishitha (1824), M Saketh Reddy (1850), B Likitha (1860), S Sravya (1873), P Sai Kaushik (1878), Ch Vijay Varma (1893), S Karunya (1901), V Sanjeevani (1934) and K Lavya (1951).

Announcing this to media persons at a press conference here on Saturday, Alphores educational institutions chairman V Narender Reddy congratulated the students who got ranks in EAMCET. He hoped that the victorious results would continue in the ensuing NEET and IIT Advanced as more than 400 students qualified for the IIT Mains recently.