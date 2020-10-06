‘Karimnagar Archaeology museum will get facelift’

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi assured that the district archaeology museum would be developed under the smart city programme.

The Commissioner on Tuesday visited the museum along with district archaeology and tourism officials. She examined centuries-old inscriptions, statues, coins and weapons used during the period of Satavahanas, Chalukyas, Kakatiya and Buddhas beside tools, ceramic and earthen pots.

Later, she discussed the development of the museum with officials.

Speaking on the occasion, she informed that based on the instructions of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Collector K Shashanka, she visited the museum and discussed plans to develop with officials.

Informing to finalise an attractive design, she said a detailed project report (DPR) would also be prepared soon. The development model would be finalised after discussing the matter with the Collector, she informed.

