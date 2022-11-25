Karimnagar: Class 5 student injured after teacher throws duster

Knowing about the incident, parents rushed to the school, where the school staff allegedly misbehaved with them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Knowing about the incident, parents rushed to the school, where the school staff allegedly misbehaved with them.

Karimnagar: A Class 5 student of Sree Chaitanya School in Vavilalapally, Jayanth, suffered a head injury after a duster thrown at him by the teacher, allegedly for not bringing a notebook on Friday.

According to Jayanth’s parents, English teacher Maheshwari threw the duster at the child for not taking a notebook to school. Knowing about the incident, parents rushed to the school, where the school staff allegedly misbehaved with them. The boy was meanwhile shifted to hospital.

Also Read This class 5 dropout from Jagtial is now sought after gadget innovator

ABVP activists staged a dharna at the school, demanding action against the teacher. They also alleged that the school was being operated illegally.