Karimnagar: Class 5 student injured after teacher throws duster

Knowing about the incident, parents rushed to the school, where the school staff allegedly misbehaved with them.
Karimnagar: A Class 5 student of Sree Chaitanya School in Vavilalapally, Jayanth, suffered a head injury after a duster thrown at him by the teacher, allegedly for not bringing a notebook on Friday.
According to Jayanth’s parents, English teacher Maheshwari threw the duster at the child for not taking a notebook to school. Knowing about the incident, parents rushed to the school, where the school staff allegedly misbehaved with them. The boy was meanwhile shifted to hospital.
ABVP activists staged a dharna at the school, demanding action against the teacher. They also alleged that the school was being operated illegally.