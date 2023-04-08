Karimnagar Committee annual iftar in Riyadh – home away home

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

In a joyful Ramadan atmosphere, the Karimnagar Committee held an annual Iftar party at a resort in the outskirts of Riyadh, in which it was keen on meeting all Karimnagar people as one family around Dastarkhwan or Iftarmats

Jeddah: Connecting with the compatriots from the homeland not only to strengthen bonds within the community but also render service to them in rain or shine – this is the concept of Karimnagar Committee.

The Riyadh based Karimnagar Committee, an expatriate organization that looks after NRIs from Karimnagar town, is one of the oldest organization in the Saudi capital. Serving the needs of Karimnagar NRIs over two decades, the organisation maintains a low profile stays far away from any publicity. In fact, it was the one that facilitated employment opportunities to scores of Karimnagar youth reaching the Kingdom in search of greener pastures.

It imparted job orientation skills among youth before being recruited thus making itself dearer to many youngsters of the town. In a joyful Ramadan atmosphere, the Karimnagar Committee held an annual Iftar party on Friday at a resort in the outskirts of Riyadh, in which it was keen on meeting all Karimnagar people as one family around Dastarkhwan or Iftarmats. This is the only gathering that enthusiastic youth come together, according to the organisers.