Karimnagar: Cultural programmes mark National Integration Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:38 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Cultural programmes organised as part of Telangana National Integration Day celebrations enthralled the participants across the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday evening.

On the occasion of the 75 years of the merger of Hyderabad state in the Indian Union, the State government is organising the diamond jubilee celebrations for three days across the State.

As part of the conclusion of the celebrations, cultural programmes were organised on a grand scale in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendent of Policies and all district level officials took part in the events.

Freedom fighters who participated in the freedom movement as well as Telangana armed struggle were felicitated. Besides folk artistes’ performances, folk songs sung by cultural council artists and dances performed by students entertained the audiences.