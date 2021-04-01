Karimnagar DCCB sets new milestone

Established on March 18, 2016, the DCCB Shankarpatnam, a rural branch has achieved the milestone within a short duration of its opening by doing a business of Rs 45 crore deposits and Rs 56 crore loans.

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Shankarpatnam branch has set a record in the district by doing Rs 101 crore business on Wednesday, the last date for the closure of the financial year 2020-2021, in spite of the prevailing pandemic condition.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, general manager Sridhar rushed to the Shankarpatnam branch and felicitated branch manager Shyamsunder Reddy and his team for achieving a record feat in a short duration. The bank achieved progress steadily by increasing the agricultural and non-agricultural loans in the mandal.

The branch manager had encouraged loans for the agriculture sector such as purchase agricultural implements, development of land, housing loans, educational loans and also for the self-employment of the rural youth through PMEGP, women SHGs etc.