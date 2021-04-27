Karimnagar gets Covid control room

People are asked to lodge complaints with the district administration by dialing the control room phone number 0878-2234731 or toll-free number 1800-4254731. It will work round the clock up to May 31.

Karimnagar: In the wake of Covid outbreak, a control room was established in the district collectorate office to address Covid-related issues such as shortage of beds, oxygen scarcity, medicines and others.

District Collector K Shashanka conducted a review meeting with corona nodal officers and control room staff to discuss the Covid situation in the district at collector camp office here on Monday.

The Collector asked the people to lodged complaints with the officials by contacting the control room round the clock.

People could get information about emergency treatment, availability of beds and get help from the officials. They could also lodge complaints about shortage of medicines, oxygen in hospitals, essential commodities, creation of artificial shortage of essential commodities, violation of home quarantine rules by positive patients, and others.

After receiving complaints from the people, officials should immediately respond and take steps to solve the problem. Control room staff should respond positively to the calls given by people.

Each and every complaint must be recorded in the register and uploaded online. Separating complaints, they should be forwarded to concern nodal officers, who should solve the problems by conducting ground level enquiry, he said.