Karimnagar known for its poets, artists: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Karimnagar was known for its poets, artists and literary personalities.

Speaking at the Literature Day programme organised as part of Telangana decennial formation celebrations here on Sunday, the Minister said poets and artists also played a vital role in the Telangana agitation. The literature day was being organized to honor them. Great personalities such as former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Dr C Narayana Reddy, Alisetti Prabhakar and others were born on this land, he said, adding that Karimnagar was a centre for agitations as well as folk arts.

The area was developed for five decades as Andhra rulers neglected the area. Though Lower Manair Dam was located adjacent to Karimnagar, people of the town used to face severe hardships for drinking water and fought each other for water. There were incidents of the people staging dharnas at LMD demanding officials to release water. People also faced troubles with bad roads and drainages, he said, adding that the then Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy had laughed at him when he sought funds.

After the formation of Telangana, Karimnagar was developed on all fronts. Informing that five guntas of land was allocated for the construction of a building for poets and artists, he said the foundation would be laid on June 14. Kamalakar also released a book ‘Vandendla Pandaga’(hundred years of festival), a collection of poetry, written by 93 writers from the district. He also felicitated 25 senior poets who won Kendra Sahitya Academy awards as well as national level awards.

Cultural Council Chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan, Choppadandi legislature Sunke Ravishankar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan and others were present.

