Karimnagar police rescued a cat from well

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:11 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Karimnagar: It was a routine practice for police to get calls from the people about clashes as well as for help. In a surprising incident, a teenage girl sought help from the police to rescue her pet cat that fell in a well that too in the midnight. This bizarre incident took place in Karimnagar on Sunday midnight.

An intermediate student, Kruthika from Vidhyanagar of Karimnagar town, made a call to Commissioner of Police V Satyanaraya on Sunday midnight and sought his help to rescue her cat that fell in a well located in the premises of her house.

The Police commissioner responded promptly and informed the matter to Town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao. Upon receiving information from the ACP, local constable Anji Reddy along with a rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued the cat in between 12.30 to 12.45 am.

In a statement, the police commissioner said that police were here to provide services to the people round the clock. People could contact the police for assistance by dialing 100 at any time even at 2 am and police would respond to calls and help the public, he said.