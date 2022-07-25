Karimnagar police to conduct mega job mela on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Karimnagar: In order to provide job opportunities to unemployed youth, Karimnagar police have decided to conduct a mega job mela on Tuesday. Job mela will be held at Padmanayaka Kalyanamandapam here from 9 am to 5 pm in which representatives of more than 70 multinational companies will participate to select candidates for different jobs. Jobs lying vacant in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, will also be filled in the mela.

About 3,000 jobs would be recruited in the mela. The selected candidates would be provided an annual salary in between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Unemployed youth who completed SSC, Intermediate, Degree, MBA, MCA, B.Tech, M.Tech, and pharmacy courses could participate in job mela, said Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana, in a statement.