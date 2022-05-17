| Karimnagar Police To Impose One Way Traffic System In Few Routes In The Town

Karimnagar police to impose one way traffic system in few routes in the town

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:47 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Karimnagar: City Commissioner Police have decided to declare a few routes in the town as one way traffic routes for the easy flow of the traffic and avoid traffic jams.

Announcing this to reporters in a press conference at police headquarters here on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana informed that initially, the routes such as Geeta bhavan to Seven Hills and doctors street roads would be made as one way traffic.

Later, one way traffic would also be implemented in some other important routes. In the wake of increasing traffic in the town, they have taken the decision, he informed.

Talking about the arrangement of the traffic signalling system in the town, CP informed that 24 traffic junctions were identified to set up the signalling system.

Informing that a total of 82,929 e-challan (traffic violation) cases were registered from the beginning of this year, he warned to take legal action on parents if minors were found driving vehicles.

There was a special vigilance on over speed and bike racing, he said and warned to take serious action if anybody was involved in the said activities.

CP informed that a special checking is being conducted at Gundlapalli toll plaza to remove noise making silencers fixed illegally to two wheeler bikes.

On the occasion, police displayed 150 silencers removed from bikes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .