Modi’s road show causes traffic chaos in Hyderabad

The traffic went into a tizzy in Secunderabad and the arterial roads when the Prime Minister arrived at Begumpet and headed for the campaign from Mirjalguda to Malkagiri.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 March 2024, 09:20 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Traffic went haywire and scores of commuters were caught in extended traffic snarls in and around Secunderabad as raising the political heat for the coming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP held a road show by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

With the Sun blazing away, the motorists struggled for long spells of time to find way through the traffic jams and restrictions that resulted from the road show campaign that wend its way through parts of Secunderabad and adjoining Medchal-Malkajgiri.

As the police stopped the traffic movement from the airport onwards to facilitate the Prime Minister’s cavalcade, all the connecting roads chocked with waiting vehicles.

“This seems to be the beginning of our travails during the poll campaigns. Hope the politicians campaign during the lean traffic hours and not force us spend long hours in hot Sun,” said an agitated student Ram Sundar waiting for traffic to clear near RP Road.

The already busy roads with several business establishments including Patny Center, Paradise, Safilguda, Anand Bagh, Neredmet, Begumpet and Punjagutta had traffic moving at a snail pace.

“It took me over one hour to reach my house from Mettuguda, which otherwise would hardly take less than half-an-hour,” said Kamal Raj, a resident of Safilguda.

Had there been wide publicity on the road blockages and diversions, most of the motorists would have planned their travel accordingly, he added. Though the local traffic police put in best efforts to regulate, motorists faced a difficult time to drive through these roads.