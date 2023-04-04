Karimnagar: Project based learning exhibition held in Paramita Heritage School

Paramita Heritage School organized a Project Based Learning exhibition on the school premises on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:47 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Paramita educational institutions chairman Dr E Prasada Rao examing exhibits displayed in Project Based Learning exhibition held in Paramita Heritage school in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Karimnagar: In order to bring out the hidden talents and explored knowledge of the students, Paramita Heritage School organized a Project Based Learning exhibition on the school premises on Tuesday.

Two hundred and fifty students in 40 groups from its sister branches attended the exhibition. These groups have been selected from the Intra School PBL exhibition where 400 groups with 2,000 learners have exhibited their projects in the month of February 2023.

Prashanth Divekar from Gyan Prabhodini of Pune and Paramitha educational institutions Chairman, Dr E Prasad Rao visited the exhibition. After witnessing different projects, they expressed their astonishment and applauded the learners for their creative thought process.

A team of 16 jury member from Gyan Prabhodini including the local team from prestigious institutions have been invited to evaluate the projects. A large number of parents and visitors have witnessed the event.