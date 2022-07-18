Karimnagar: Raikal waterfall comes alive, attracts many visitors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Karimnagar: The waterfall in the hillocks of Raikal has come alive following the incessant rains during the last few days and people have been flocking it from surrounding areas to have a glimpse of it.

The picturesque waterfall is located amid forest near Raikal village of Saidapur mandal, about 42 kilometers away from the district headquarters. Water rolls down from about 200 meter high hillocks named Jendagutta. Above Jendagutta, there are another three small waterfalls.

A series of hillocks named Kotagiriguttalu are the main water source for waterfalls. Whenever the rainy season starts, falling of water from hillocks starts and it will continue for a period of three months.

Despite poor road facility for the three kilometers distance from Raikal village to the waterfall, tourists were showing more enthusiasm to visit the waterfalls and enjoy the atmosphere by drenching themselves under the waterfalls. Besides local people, tourists from Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Warangal and Siddipet are also visiting the spot. It may be recalled that in order to promote waterfalls, the then Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and Commissioner of Police, VB Kamalasan Reddy trekked waterfalls in the month of October 2017.

On the occasion, the Collector had assured to take steps to develop the place by laying a road from Raikal village to the waterfalls, steps to trek hillocks and ensuring other amenities with the help of forest and tourism departments.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Raikal Sarpanch Kedika Madhukar Reddy said that walking on the muddy road for three kilometer distance to reach the waterfall from the village was a big task for tourists. Though he made representation to tourism, revenue and forest department officials, the issue remained unsolved.

Based on RDO’s instructions, he had prepared an estimation for three kilometers CC road with six feet width including a culvert. Road was estimated at Rs 2.5 crore. Though the report was submitted to officials one year ago, there was no progress in the work.

When asked about getting permission from forest officials to lay road in forest land, he informed that out of three kilometers distance, only 200 meters falls under forest land and the remaining portion belonged to the revenue department. So, there was a possibility to lay road in revenue land, he said.

District tourism officer, Venkateshwar Rao informed that they had submitted proposals to lay the approach road and the works would be started after getting permission from the government.

When asked about developing waterfalls as a tourism spot, he said that other facilities would be developed after completion of road works.