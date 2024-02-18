Karimnagar RTC to operate 850 buses to Medaram jatara

Regional Manager S Sucharita formally flagged off the bus services at the Medaram special bus services camp at Karimnagar district headquarters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 07:23 PM

Karimnagar: TSRTC Karimnagar region has decided to operate special buses for the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka jatara. It was decided to operate 850 bus services from different places of the RTC region.

Regional Manager S Sucharita formally flagged off the bus services at the Medaram special bus services camp at Karimnagar district headquarters on Sunday. The special bus services would be operated round the clock from Sunday to February 25. They were expecting more women devotees to Medaram following the free bus facilities under Maha Lakshmi scheme, she said.

The Corporation has fixed different rates for adults and children from different places. Accordingly, the RTC had made elaborate arrangements such as erection of temporary shelters, queue lines, drinking water, medical assistance and others at special bus camps.

Deputy Regional Manager (Operations) S Bhupathi Reddy, DRM (Mechanical K Satyanarayana, Managers L Mallesham (Karimnagar-I depot) and V Mallaiah (Karimnagar-II depot) and others were present.