Karimnagar SRR college girl excells in powerlifting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Karimnagar: A student of SRR Government Arts and Science, Karimnagar, Rangu Virinchi Swapnika is excelling in powerlifting. Swapnika, a B.Com final year student, participated in a number of competitions and won medals in the State and nation-level events.

Recently, she won the silver medal in National Sub Junior & Junior (Men and Women) Equipped Powerlifting Championship 2023 held in Courtallam in Tenkasi of Tamil Nadu from May 12 to 17. She won a medal in the 84 kg category. She will now be participating in the National Classic Powerlifting Championship scheduled to be held in Ranchi of Jharkhand from June 6 to 11.

The 20-year-old Swapnika started weightlifting in 2016 when she was in Class 9. A native of Dharmapuri, she completed high school education in Telangana State Model School, Maggidi in Dharmapuri mandal of Jagtial district. She started weightlifting practice with the encouragement of school physical education teacher Hanmadi Rajender.

She won gold medals in the state level School Games Federation competitions held in 2017 and 2019. As she got eligibility for national level events, she participated in SGF national level competitions held in Assam in 2017 and Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh in 2020. In November 2020, she shifted to powerlifting and won a gold medal in the state level SGF competition in 2022.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Swapnika expressed happiness for winning the silver medal in the national level championship and expressed confidence to win more medals. Thanking her parents, Venkataramana and Srilatha, for encouraging her in the sport, she said she wanted to participate in international level competitions and bring laureates to the country.