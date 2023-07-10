Telangana: Cops recover stolen iPhone worth Rs 1.30 lakh in Karimnagar

Karimnagar Town-I police arrested two burglars Kuncham Ashok and his brother Kuncham Ravi of Vijayapuri colony and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 5.4 lakh

10 July 23

Karimnagar Town ACP Tula Srinivasa Rao along with burglars in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: An Apple iPhone worth Rs 1.30 lakh was among stolen property recovered from burglars by the Karimnagar police on Monday.The Karimnagar Town-I police on Monday had arrested two burglars Kuncham Ashok and his brother Kuncham Ravi of Vijayapuri colony and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 5.4 lakh.

This included two mobile phones and gold ornaments from the house of Gajula Rakesh in Kothirampur on the night of April 19. The iPhone, a 14 Pro model, worth Rs 1.30 lakh was among the recovered phones. The other phone was a Vivo model worth Rs 30,000.

Besides the mobile phones, two gold bangles (29 grams), a 15g-gold necklace, an 8g gold biscuit, a 1g gold nose ring and Rs.40,000 in cash were recovered from them.

