Karimnagar will be developed as clean, green city: Mayor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said Karimnagar town would be developed as a clean and green city.

Laying the foundation for various developmental programmes in the 15th, 24th, 32nd and 35th divisions on Sunday, Sunil Rao said the face of Karimnagar town was changing with the launch of various developmental programmes by the State government.

The problems being faced by the people staying in the divisions on the outskirts too would be solved by allocating funds in a phased manner. Besides laying drinking water pipelines, CC roads, drainages and other basic facilities would be provided. Various developmental works were taken up in a big way with the funds sanctioned by the State government under various heads.

Informing that the Karimnagar corporation got a prize money of Rs 4 crore by winning the SafaiMitra Suraksha Challenge competition, he said the corporation was also getting a better rank in Swachh Survekshan competitions. They would work to get a better rank in Jal Survekshan competition. All these have materialised only because of the efforts of the staff and officials, he said, adding that the construction of a storm water drainage was being taken up with Rs 150 crore since the old drainage was in dilapidated condition.