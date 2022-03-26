Karimnagar ZP passed unanimous resolution demanding center to purchase paddy

Published Date - 09:58 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

File Photo

Karimnagar: Zilla Parishad general body meeting passed a unanimous resolution demanding the central government to purchase paddy from the state. General body meeting held under the chair of ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya at ZP meeting hall here on Saturday, adopted the resolution demanding the union government to procure paddy from Telangana.

A copy of resolution was handed over to the BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar informed to mount pressure on the union government to purchase paddy. Water supply to agricultural fields has been increased following the completion of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. As a result, cultivation of paddy crop has been enhanced. However, the central government was refusing to purchase paddy from the state.

On the other hand, a number of gram panchayats and Mandal Praja Parishads passed unanimous resolutions demanding the central government to procure paddy from Telangana.

