Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar visits Jawaharnagar dumpyard

GHMC officials briefed the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on the waste management activities, segregation of waste and other aspects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar on Saturday inspected the waste-to-energy plant at Jawaharnagar dumpyard in the city. He was accompanied by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and other BBMP officials.

During the inspection, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials briefed the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on the waste management activities, segregation of waste and other aspects.

GHMC has installed a 20 MW waste to energy plant at the dumpyard and another 25 MW plant is also being installed.

Speaking to media persons after the visit, Shiva Kumar reportedly said the team had visited the waste-to-energy plant to study the best practices being adopted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

