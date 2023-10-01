| Karnataka One Killed One Injured After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Bengaluru

The incident took place under the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station Limits, the police added.

By ANI Published Date - 05:36 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Representational Image.

Bengaluru: One person was killed and another was injured after being hit by a speeding car in Karnataka‘s Bengaluru, the police said on Sunday.

“Two pedestrians were hit by a speeding car under the Kumaraswamy Layout Traffic Police Station Limit at 9.30 pm yesterday. One person, Prema died on the spot while another, Krishna is undergoing treatment in the hospital”, said Shivaprakash Devraj, DCP (Traffic), Bengaluru.

The DCP further added, “The driver has been identified as Nagabhushan who is a Kannada actor. He was taken into police custody. A blood sample has been sent for alcohol testing.

The accused has been given station bail. Further investigation underway.” Further details are awaited.