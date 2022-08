Karteek eases into National Ranking Tennis Tournament final

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

G Sai Karteek Reddy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy defeated Tushar Madan of Delhi 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinal of the All India National Ranking Tennis Tournament held at the ASH Tennis Academy Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Earlier, he downed Aditya Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in quarterfinals and he stunned the top seeded Ojes Theyjo of Tamil Nadu 6-3, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Results: Semifinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt Tushar Madan 6-3, 6-4; Quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt Aditya Vardhan 6-4, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy bt Ojes Theyjo 6-3, 6-4.