Karteek-Parikshit pair clinch ITF Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

(G Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner) Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Parikshit Somani bagged top honours in the men’s doubles of the $15K ITF Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Parikshit Somani bagged top honours in the men’s doubles of the 15K ITF Tennis Tournament held in Monastir, Tunisia on Sunday. The Indian duo defeated Chinese pair Sun Q and Tang S from China in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the title.

Earlier in the semifinals, they downed Maximus Jones of Thailand and Karan Singh of India 6-7(6-8), 7-5, 10-5.

Results:

Final: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Parikshit Somani bt Sun Q/Tang S 6-3, 6-4;

Semifinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Parikshit Somani bt Maximus Jones/Karan Singh 6-7(6-8), 7-5, 10-5;

Pre-quarterfinals: Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Parikshit Somani bt Koeing L/Scott Andrea 6-1, 6-1.