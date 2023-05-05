Telangana University to reinstate Prof Yadagiri as University Registrar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

EC stated that these appointments as registrars were also against 53rd EC resolution and also Telangana Universities Act 1991

Hyderabad: The Executive Council (EC) of Telangana University (TU) has resolved to reinstate Prof. M Yadagiri, Department of Commerce, TU, as University Registrar.

As per minutes of 57th EC meeting chaired by Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Navin Mittal, in absence of TU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder here on Friday, the EC also resolved to file criminal cases against Prof. K Shiva Shankar and Prof. B Vidya Vardhini of TU and Prof. L Nirmala Devi of Osmania University, who were appointed as registrars by TU VC without the approval of the EC.

The EC stated that these appointments as registrars were also against 53rd EC resolution and also Telangana Universities Act 1991. The meeting decided to request the DGs of Vigilance and Enforcement and Anti-Corruption Bureau and Commissioner of Nizamabad to investigate unauthorized promotions, illegal appointments, and misappropriation of university funds.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to media, Prof. Ravinder alleged “Senior IAS officer, Navin Mittal, in his capacity as EC member of our university is behind this malicious propaganda and efforts to disturb the peaceful academic atmosphere on the university campus”.

Stating that as TU VC, he opposed the proceeding of the previous EC meeting held here on April 19, Prof. Ravinder alleged that other EC members were forced to pass a resolution appointing Prof. Yadagiri as registrar of our University. “I boycotted the meeting. I strongly objected to this and went to High Court and obtained a stay on the previous EC meeting’s decisions,” he said.

