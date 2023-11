Kathi Karthika joins BRS

Karthika had contested Dubbaka bypolls from All India Forward Bloc party in 2021 and later joined Congress.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:46 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: In a setback to Congress party in the state, Kathi Karthika has joined BRS in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday.

Karthika had contested Dubbaka bypolls from All India Forward Bloc party in 2021 and later joined Congress.She also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra taken up by Rahul Gandhi.