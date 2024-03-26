Kaushik Reddy denies plans of joining Congress

In a video statement released to media on Tuesday, the MLA termed the reports fake and made it clear that he would be with the BRS and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Karimnagar: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday denied news published in online vernacular publications that he was going to join the Congress.
In a video statement released to media on Tuesday, the MLA termed the reports fake and made it clear that he would be with the BRS and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
Kaushik Reddy said he would serve legal notices and file defamation suits on publications that carried the fake reports.