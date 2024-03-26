Tuesday, Mar 26, 2024
Kaushik Reddy Denies Plans Of Joining Congress

Kaushik Reddy denies plans of joining Congress

In a video statement released to media on Tuesday, the MLA termed the reports fake and made it clear that he would be with the BRS and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 26 March 2024, 09:07 PM
File Photo

Karimnagar: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday denied news published in online vernacular publications that he was going to join the Congress.

Kaushik Reddy said he would serve legal notices and file defamation suits on publications that carried the fake reports. 

