Kaushik shines in India-2’s victory over Luxembourg at International Arena Polo Championship

Alongside Kaushik, Yusuf, Syed Shahbaz Ahmed and Mirza Mohammed Baig scored three, two and three goals each. For Luxembourg, Colm Smith and Alexander Ludorf scored one and four goals respectively
Hyderabad: Kaushik Kumar scored seven goals to guide India-2 beat Luxembourg 15-5 in the ongoing International Arena Polo Championship at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Tuesday.
Alongside Kaushik, Yusuf, Syed Shahbaz Ahmed and Mirza Mohammed Baig scored three, two and three goals each. For Luxembourg, Colm Smith and Alexander Ludorf scored one and four goals respectively.
Results: India-2 15 bt Luxembourg 5.