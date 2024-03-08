India-1 clinch impressive win over Luxembourg at International Arena Polo Championship

Polo players in action in Aziznagar on Friday.

Hyderabad: India-1 showcased an impressive show to clinch a 12-4 win over Luxembourg in the ongoing International Arena Polo Championship at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) in Aziznagar, Moinabad on Friday.

For the winners, R Chaitan Kumar, Mohd Arsalan Kham and Yennepally Anand scored four goals each. India-1 seized control right from the word go, securing the first chukker 6-2. Continuing the momentum, they won the second and third chukkers 4-1 and 2-1, ultimately emerging triumphant with a scoreline of 12-4.

Results: India-1 12 (R Chaitan Kumar 4, Mohd Arsalan Kham 4, Yennepally Anand 4) bt Luxembourg 4 (Alexander Ludrorf 3, Kunwar Vishal Singh 1).

Women’s Day special match

Radha TMT Eagles recorded a 6-1 win over Telangana Tourism Tigers in a Women’s Day special match held at the HPRC. For winners, Caroline Vissers scored four goals and Megan Flynn added a goal. For the Tigers, Monica Saxena notched their only goal.

Results: Radha TMT Eagles 6 (Caroline Vissers 4, Megan Flynn 2) bt Telangana Tourism Tigers 1 (Monica Saxena 1).