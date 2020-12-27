Kavitha calls on Peddapalli MLA’s family

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Peddapalli: MLC K Kavitha on Sunday called on the family members of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy whose mother, Madhuramma, died of ill-health on December 12.

Kavitha visited the MLA’s residence at his native place, Kasulapalli of Peddapalli mandal, and paid floral tributes to the departed.

Earlier, she performed pujas at Aadi Varahaswamy temple, at Kamanpur where the priests welcomed her with purnakumbam. Kavitha said she prayed to the deity to bless the people to lead a normal and peaceful life by eradicating corona pandemic in the new year.

Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha, Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhukar, Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander, Manthani Municipal Chairperson Putta Shailaja and others were present.

