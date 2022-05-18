Kavitha slams Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress a ‘tail party’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday slammed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against regional parties, stating that the Congress would end up being a ‘tail party’ in the country while regional parties would take the lead.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over its recent discussion on the revival of the party, the TRS legislator said unlike the Grand Old Party, regional parties have no leadership crisis. “When the country is reeling under unemployment and communal disharmony, Rahul Gandhi expressed anguish over the success of regional parties. We are successful because we perform. Unlike Congress, regional parties don’t have leadership crisis,” she said.

Kavitha pointed out that even in Maharashtra, the Congress was in power because of regional parties. The Congress shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra. “Regional parties have a clear agenda for the people. Rahul ji should understand that even in Maharashtra, they are in power because of regional party there. In Maharashtra, Congress is tail party, tomorrow it’ll be tail party in the country and regional parties will take the lead,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .