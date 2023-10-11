Kavitha to attend Southern Rising Summit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha will participate in “The Southern Rising Summit” being organized by ABP Network in Chennai on October 12. She will take part in the discussion forum on “General Elections 2024: Who Will Win, Who Will Lose?” from 7.30 pm and air her views on the topic.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai will also participate in the discussion on this issue. Renowned writer Chetan Bhagat will be the moderator for this forum.