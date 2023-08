| Kcr About Annabahu Sathetelangana Flood Relief Fund And Hyderabad Man Shot Dead On Jaipur Mumbai Train

KCR About Annabahu Sathe,Telangana Flood Relief Fund, and Hyderabad Man Shot Dead On Jaipur-Mumbai Train

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes KCR About Annabahu Sathe,Telangana Flood Relief Fund, and Hyderabad Man Shot Dead On Jaipur-Mumbai Train.

Links:

1. 500 Crores Flood Relief Fund Released By Telangana State Cabinet

2. Telangana CM KCR Demands Bharat Ratna To Annabhau Sathe

3. Hyderabad Man Shot Dead On Jaipur-Mumbai Train