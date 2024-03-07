| It Is A Man Made Drought By Congress To Cover Up Inefficiency Says Ktr

It is a man-made drought by Congress to cover up inefficiency, says KTR

He said despite having the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the State government was intentionally not taking up repair works at Medigadda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 March 2024, 06:35 PM

Karimnagar: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister KT Rama Rao for his statement on drought conditions in Telangana, BRS working president KT Rama Rao dubbed it a man-made drought, created by the Congress government due to its inefficiency in water management.

He said despite having the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the State government was intentionally not taking up repair works at Medigadda and was creating an artificial drought to declare the Kaleshwaram project as a wasteful expenditure.

Addressing the party cadre at a preparatory meeting ahead of the BRS ‘Kadana Bheri’ event at Karimnagar, Rama Rao said unlike former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lacked proper understanding of geographical and climatic conditions as well as the plight of farmers in the State.

“The Kaleshwaram project is KCR’s Brahmastra against the water problem in Telangana. If repair works were carried out at Medigadda barrage timely, the government could have easily overcome the shortage and supplied water to withering crops in Karimnagar, Manakondur, Choppadandi and Huzurabad constituencies,” he said.

The Chief Minister was blaming the deficit rainfall to cover his inefficiency to address the water problem in the State, despite the State witnessing 14 per cent excess rainfall at the end of South-West monsoon for the year 2023-24. He feared that the government might stop daily supply of drinking water to people of Karimnagar soon, citing shortage of water in Lower Manair Dam.

Calling Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ‘frustrated’ and ‘inefficient’ over his remarks in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, the BRS working president advised the former against unnecessarily increasing his blood pressure. He assured that the BRS is least interested in overthrowing the Congress government. In fact, Revanth Reddy’s government could face threats from his own colleagues and party members, he added..

He stated that the Congress government should stay in power for next five years and address people’s issues. “Only if the Congress stays in power, people will be able to differentiate between horses and donkeys,” he added.

Earlier, Rama Rao said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao would sound the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Karimnagar with the ‘Kadana Bheri’ public meeting at SRR College grounds on March 12. \

Just like it launched its fight for Telangana Statehood from Karimnagar, the BRS would initiate its fight against the Revanth Reddy government once again from Karimnagar, he said.