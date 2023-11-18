KCR ensured 2.3 lakh jobs in 10 years: Kavitha

30 lakh jobs were generated in the private sector by establishing 22,000 companies in Hyderabad, said Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

MLC K Kavitha addressing the gathering while participating in roadshow in Raikal mandal, Jagtial constituency on Saturday.

Jagtial: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had ensured 2.3 lakh government jobs in the last 10 years despite the Congress creating hurdles by lodging cases in court.

On the other hand, 30 lakh jobs were generated in the private sector by establishing 22,000 companies in Hyderabad, Kavitha said while participating in roadshows in various villages in Jagtial constituency on Saturday. Terming AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as Election Gandhi, she said Gandhi would come to the State from Delhi only when there were elections in Telangana.

Reacting to the AICC leader’s comments that Dharani would be abolished if the Congress came to power in the State, Kavitha said earlier, farmers had not got farm loans. However, 99 percent farmers got loans after the introduction of Dharani. Farmers would not get Rythu Bandhu if Dharani was abolished, she said.

Kavitha along with BRS Jagtial candidate Dr Sanjay Kumar, MLC L Ramana, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha participated in roadshows in Maithapur, Bhupathipur, Thatlawai, Katkapur, Beerpur and Allipur villages.