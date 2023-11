KCR For Telangana Women | Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Amma Odi, KCR Kit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: KCR stood by Telangana women all these years when the BRS government was ruling the state. He assisted them with many schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, Amma Odi, and KCR Kit, which no CM or PM ever did in the history of Indian politics.