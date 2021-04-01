CM KCR hails Rajanikanth’s selection for Phalke award

The Chief Minister said Rajanikanth, who evolved a unique style of his own in the film career, has crores of fans not only in the country but also all over the globe.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday hailed the Central government for conferring the prestigious and highest film award in the country, Dada Saheb Phalke Award, to well-known south Indian film actor Rajanikanth.

The Chief Minister said Rajanikanth, who evolved a unique style of his own in the film career, has crores of fans not only in the country but also all over the globe. “It is a great and befitting decision to select Rajanikanth for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award,” he said, and conveyed his congratulations to the super star.

