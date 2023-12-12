KCR Health Update: BRS Party Chief Requests To His Fans From Yashoda Hospitals | Telangana News

KCR kindly requests the public to not visit the hospital for the next 10 days
Hyderabad: KCR expresses gratitude to the thousands of fans who came to see him today. After being admitted to Yashoda Hospital due to an accident, doctors have raised concerns about a potential infection that could pose a future threat to KCR. So, the BRS party chief asks his fans for a safe return to their homes today, and from tomorrow on, he kindly requests that the public not visit the hospital for the next 10 days.