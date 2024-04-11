KCR pays tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao remembered various initiatives of the previous BRS government for socio-economic progress of the marginalised sections in Telangana and subsequent development in last 10 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 12:49 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of the latter’s 198th birth anniversary on Thursday. He recalled the sacrifices of the visionary leader and his contribution for ensuring social equality.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao remembered various initiatives of the previous BRS government for socio-economic progress of the marginalised sections in Telangana and subsequent development in last 10 years. He said Telangana was once neglected and looked down as a backward region. But the active participation of people from all communities in the Telangana statehood movement, ignited the efforts to take the new State on the path of development and progress.

“The spirit of Mahatma Phule is ingrained in the entire process. The schemes implemented during the last 10 years have doubled the self-esteem of the masses and set an example for the country in all sectors,” he said. He hoped that all these efforts continue for upliftment of the marginalised sections and achieve equality, as a tribute to Mahatma Phule.