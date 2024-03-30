KCR to meet farmers, inspect damaged crops on Sunday

Hyderabad: Stepping up the fight against the Congress government’s alleged negligence of farmers who were hit by unseasonal rains, Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will on Sunday begin visiting agricultural fields that suffered damage and interact with farmers.

Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier given a call to party leaders including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Lok Sabha candidates as well to undertake similar visits in their constituencies to meet affected farmers and to instil confidence in them. On Sunday, he will leave Erravelly in the morning with the first stop to be at Dharavath Thanda in Devaruppala of Jangoan district. He will visit the affected agricultural fields there and interact with farmers, after which he will visit Thungathurthy, Arvapally in Suryapet Rural mandal.

The BRS president, who is slated to address a press conference at 3 pm at the campus of Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy, will resume the farm field visit at 4.30 pm with a visit to Nidamanur mandal in Nalgonda district, where crops in large areas are drying up due to lack of water supply.

Senior party leaders and MLAs will accompany the former Chief Minister during the tour.